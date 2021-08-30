President declares emergency regulations on supply of essential food

Emergency regulations on the provision of essential foods have been declared by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The regulations apply to the supply, selling at higher prices, and hoarding of essential food including paddy, rice, and sugar.

The President has declared these regulations under the powers vested in him subject to Article 2 of the Public Security Ordinance.

These emergency regulations will come into effect from midnight today (August 30), President’s Media Division stated.