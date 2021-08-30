President declares emergency regulations on supply of essential food

President declares emergency regulations on supply of essential food

August 30, 2021   10:27 pm

Emergency regulations on the provision of essential foods have been declared by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The regulations apply to the supply, selling at higher prices, and hoarding of essential food including paddy, rice, and sugar.

The President has declared these regulations under the powers vested in him subject to Article 2 of the Public Security Ordinance.

These emergency regulations will come into effect from midnight today (August 30), President’s Media Division stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories