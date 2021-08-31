Daily COVID cases count hits 4,562 today

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 974 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 4,562.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 436,081.

As many as 371,992 recoveries and 8,991 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 55,098 active cases are currently under medical care.