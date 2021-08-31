Milinda Moragoda assumes duties as new High Commissioner-designate to India

New High Commissioner-designate of Sri Lanka to India, Milinda Moragoda, appointed with the cabinet rank, assumed duties at a ceremony held at the High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi today (30).

The staff of the High Commission received High Commissioner-designate Moragoda and Mrs. Jennifer Moragoda, presenting the traditional sheaf of betel leaves. Mr. Moragoda assumed duties amidst chanting of Seth Pirith by the venerable Maha Sangha including Most Ven. Dr. Niyangoda Vijithasiri Anu Nayaka Thero, Most Ven. Prof. Kollupitiye Mahindasangharakkhitha Anu Nayaka Thero, Most Ven. Thirikunamale Ananda Maha Nayaka Thero, Most Ven. Prof. Kotapitiye Rahula Anu Nayaka Thero and the General Secretary of the Mahabodhi Society of India Most Ven. Pelawatte Seewali Nayaka Thero via zoom platform.

Following the assumption of duties, the High Commissioner-designate addressed the staff of the High Commission and stressed the importance of working as one team to advance the interests of Sri Lanka, and to take Sri Lanka-India relations to new heights.

At the staff meeting, High Commissioner-designate Moragoda officially announced his policy framework “Integrated Country Strategy for the Sri Lanka Diplomatic Missions in India 2021/2023”, which is expected to provide an indicative framework for the work of the Sri Lanka Diplomatic Missions in India for the next two years.

This policy framework is based on ‘satara sampadha’ or the four accomplishments, referred to in the Vyagghapajja Sutta of the Pali Canon, which comprises saddhā, sīla, cāga, and paññā, which in the modern context of international relations, could be interpreted as trust, virtuous behaviour, sacrifice and thorough understanding, respectively.

As per the press release by the High Commission, the relevant document can be accessed via https://www.slhcindia.org/images/stories/N_images/PDF/ics%20english%20final300821.pdf

High Commissioner-designate Milinda Moragoda’s career has spanned business, government, politics, diplomacy, media and academia. He is the twenty sixth High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India.