Over 200 kg of heroin seized from trawler, five arrested

Sri Lanka Navy has seized a trawler with five persons onboard and carrying over 200 kilograms of heroin, the navy spokesman said.

The suspects were arrested while transporting the haul of drugs in a fishing trawler in the sea area off the Southern coast in the early hours of this morning (31).

The operation was carried out by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Navy, based on a tip-off received by the State Intelligence Service, police said.