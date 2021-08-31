Sri Lanka receives 15,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines

Sri Lanka receives 15,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines

August 31, 2021   08:59 am

Another shipment containing 15,000 doses of Russia-manufactured Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Sri Lanka today (August 31).

A flight chartered by Emirates, the UAE flag carrier, touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake (BIA) this morning to deliver the vaccines.

Reportedly, the shipment was first transported from Moscow to Dubai before it reached the island nation.

The newly-received vaccine consignment has been transported to the Central Vaccine Store in Colombo.

