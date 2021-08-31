All economic centres to remain open for two more days

All economic centres across the island will remain open tomorrow (Sep. 01) and the day after (Sep. 02) from 4.00 am.

However, only wholesale trading will be allowed at the establishments.

The government imposed an island-wide quarantine curfew on from 10.00 pm on August 20 until August 30. Accordingly, economic centres were first opened for wholesale trading on the 24th and 26th of August.

As the farmers were unable to sell their produce on the aforesaid days, it was decided to keep the economic centres open for two more days – on the 28th and 29th of August.

Following the extension of the quarantine curfew orders until 4.00 am on September 06 (Monday), the government has decided to open economic centres from Sep. 01 - 02 to provide essential food items to the public.