Highest single-day COVID vaccinations rolled out yesterday

Daily COVID-19 vaccinations rolled out in a single day in Sri Lanka reached new heights on Monday (August 30), says the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals.

Prof. Channa Jayasumana stated that 571,589 coronavirus jabs in total have been administered within the day.

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s COVID-19 immunization progress report, as many as 536,438 people were given the Sinopharm vaccine. Among them, 488,158 completed the vaccine course as they were received the second dose of the China-developed jab.

In addition, 1,674 people have been vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech shots while 20,873 people were administered the Moderna’s dose.

Further, 12,604 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccinations were also rolled out yesterday, official data showed.