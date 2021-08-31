Three arrested with over 600 fake currency notes

The intelligence unit of the Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three individuals who were in possession of fake currency notes.

Acting on a tip-off pertaining to organized counterfeit money printing racket, two men on a motorcycle were inspected by the intelligence officers in the area of Liyanagemulla, Seeduwa.

Accordingly, 60 counterfeit bills of Rs. 500 were taken into custody from their possession.

Following further interrogations, a raid was carried out in Anganpitiya area, in which the intelligence officers managed to arrest another suspect and seize a total of 602 counterfeit bills of Rs. 500, a laptop, a printer, three mobile phones and the motorcycle.

The suspects have been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigations.

The suspects, aged 21, 43 and 45 years, were identified as residents of Gampaha, Veyangoda and Wellampitiya areas.