498 more people under arrest for violating quarantine laws

498 more people under arrest for violating quarantine laws

August 31, 2021   11:08 am

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 498 more people between 6.00 am on Monday (Aug. 30) and 6.00 am today (Aug. 31) for failing to adhere to the quarantine curfew.

Reportedly, a total of 62,085 arrests pertaining to quarantine law violations have been made since October 30, last year.

In the meantime, the police have inspected 805 vehicles and 1,792 people in total at the Western Province borders.

Inspections at 13 roadblocks set up at entry and exit points of the Western Province have been beefed up to prevent people from crossing the provincial borders unlawfully.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories