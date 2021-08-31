Commissioner General of Essential Services appointed

Major General M. S. P. Nivunhella has been appointed as the new Commissioner General of Essential Services.

The new Commissioner General will overlook and coordinate the distribution of consumer goods essential for maintenance daily needs including paddy, rice, and sugar.

The relevant gazette notification was issued by the Secretary to the President, P. B Jayasundera, yesterday (August 30).

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, yesterday, declared emergency regulations on the provision of essential foods.

The emergency regulations, that came into effect at midnight yesterday, apply to the supply, selling at higher prices, and hoarding of essential food including paddy, rice, and sugar.