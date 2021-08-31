Teacher, principal services to be declared a closed service

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to issue a gazette notification declaring teacher, teacher advisory, and principal services a closed service.

The relevant gazette will be issued before November 20, 2021.

In addition, the Cabinet has also agreed to pay an allowance of Rs 5,000 in September and October, till the salary anomaly of teachers and principals is resolved through the 2022 budget.

This was considering the recommendations of cabinet appointed Sub-Committee on the elimination of salary anomalies in teacher-principal services.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has granted a policy approval to implement the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee.

Further, the Cabinet also agreed to take necessary steps by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Provincial Councils and other relevant authorities to implement the other proposals of the Sub-Committee within 6 months.