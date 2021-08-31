IUSF convenor and three others further remanded

Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Kumara Mudalige and three others arrested in connection with the damaging of public property during a protest, have been further remanded by the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court.

The court ordered the defendants be re-remanded until September 07, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, the IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige, President of the Sri Jayewardenepura University Students’ Federation Amila Sandeepa, Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) Administrative Secretary Chameera Koswatte and party activist Koshila Hansamali have been further remanded.

The suspects had been taken into custody over the demonstration carried out near the entry road to Parliament on August 03, during which the OIC of Maharagama Police had also sustained critically injured.

The officers of Thalangama Police had arrested the suspects on Thursday (Aug. 05).