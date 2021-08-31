Teachers to continue with online education strike

The teachers and principals have decided to carry on their trade union action until proper solutions are provided for their issues.

Speaking to media today (August 31), the Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU), Joseph Stalin stated that they had submitted various proposals during the discussions held with the authorities. “It is a serious situation, if they are disregarding our suggestions.”

As pandemic situation continued to exacerbate, schools were closed off and online learning was introduced to keep on with the children’s education.

However, nearly two months ago, teachers and principals resorted to a trade union actions over disparities in their salary scales and several other issues.

Accordingly, they decided to withdraw from online teaching until their demands are met.

The government later appointed a four-member Cabinet sub-committee to recommend solutions for the disparities in the salaries of teachers and principals.

It consists of Ministers Wimal Weerawansa, Prasanna Ranatunga, Mahinda Amaraweera, and Dullas Alahapperuma.

The sub-committee’s report was handed over to the Ministry of Finance two weeks ago.

In the meantime, a discussion between Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and the members of the Cabinet sub-committee took place on August 20.

After the relevant report was studied by the Finance Ministry officials, it was presented to the Cabinet of Ministers during its meeting held yesterday.

The Cabinet gave the nod to pay an allowance of Rs 5,000 in September and October, till the salary anomaly of teachers and principals is resolved through the 2022 budget.

Speaking in this regard, the CTU Secretary commented that they had made it clear the salary proposal presented through the sub-committee report should be provided in full, but it was completely disregarded.