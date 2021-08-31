Dr. Jayaruwan Banadra unable to appear before CID for 14 days

Deputy Director of the Medical Research Institute Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara will not be able to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today (August 31), informs President’s Counsel Thisath Wijegunawardena.

The President’s Counsel stated that he had informed of the matter of the CID in a letter today.

Reportedly, Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara is to be interrogated regarding a statement made at a recent event.

President’s Counsel Wijegunawardena further stated that Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara, who was infected with COVID-19, is currently resting on medical advice due to certain complications after recovering from the infection.

Wijegunawardena stated that the CID was informed and a request was made to be given 14 days for Dr. Bandara to make a statement.