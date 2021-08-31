Daily coronavirus cases count reaches 4,221 today

August 31, 2021   09:05 pm

Daily COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka surpassed 4,000 for the tenth consecutive day today (August 31) as 1,881 more people were tested positive for the virus.

According to official data, 4,221 novel coronavirus infections in total were detected within the day and they have been associated with the New Year Cluster.

The new development brought Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 cases tally to 440,302.

At present, 56,961 active cases are receiving medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and their respective homes.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 374,156  and the death toll now stands at 9,185.

