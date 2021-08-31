Sri Lanka, Norway discuss potential for investment partnerships in renewable energy

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Sri Lanka Trine Jøranli Eskedal paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris on Monday (August 31) at the Foreign Ministry.

During discussions, the foreign minister appreciated the mutually beneficial partnership existing between Sri Lanka and Norway, and reiterated the country’s interest to further strengthen cooperation in spheres of synergy and mutual interest.

Ambassador Eskedal elaborated on areas of bilateral interest with emphasis on Norwegian development cooperation, investment in renewably energy, and cooperation in the fishery sector, where Sri Lanka continues to benefit from Norwegian technical expertise and collaboration. She referred to the potential for investment partnerships with Norway in renewable energy.

The Ambassador Eskedal highlighted strong collaboration in the fishery sector as a cornerstone of the Sri Lanka – Norway partnership. Reference was made in this regard to research and development collaboration in marine resources, and support towards the development of an ocean strategy.

Reiterating Sri Lanka’s commitment to climate action, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development including transfer to a renewable energy mix, Minister Peiris welcomed technical collaboration with Norway in green energy.

Minister Peiris also welcomed Norwegian scientific and technical cooperation in aqua research and the blue economy, and investment by the prestigious Norwegian Pension Fund in Sri Lanka’s share market. Reference was made to the potential to further expand cooperation in Information Communication Technology (ICT), tourism, education technology, and value addition in the gem and jewellery industry.

The Foreign Minister apprised the Ambassador on Sri Lanka’s regional and multilateral engagement. Senior officials of the Foreign Ministry participated in the meeting.