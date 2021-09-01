Details of COVID vaccine clinics operative today

The Ministry of Health will continue with its COVID vaccination programmes in many parts of the island today (September 01).

Accordingly, the Sinopharm jabs will be administered to people in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Monaragala, Badulla, Jaffna, Mullaitivu, Batticaloa, Kalmunai and Trincomalee districts.

Meanwhile, the second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be rolled out in all MOH areas in the Kandy District.

AstraZeneca first doses are delivered in the Kegalle District through all MOH offices and mobile vaccination teams.

More details on the inoculation centres operated by the Health Ministry can be obtained from its official website.