Lockdown should be extended by another week - Fernandopulle

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID-19 Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle says that it is her personal opinion that the country should be closed for another week or two to control the spread of the pandemic.

People can protect themselves from COVID-19 if they constantly adhere to hygiene habits and act with self-discipline, she said.

Citing Professor Neelika Malavige, the State Minister said that with the spread of the Delta variant, there may be as many as 50,000 unidentified COVID-19 infected people in the society.

She expressed these views, speaking to the media after a donation of equipment to the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama.