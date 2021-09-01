Sajith writes to President seeking pardon for Ranjan

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, directing a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has sought presidential pardon for former Member of Parliament Ranjan Ramanayake.

In January this year, Ramanayake, who was convicted over contempt of court, was sentenced to a term of four-year rigorous imprisonment. A three-judge bench comprising Justices Sisira de Abrew, Vijith Malalgoda, and Preethi Padman Surasena had unanimously issued the verdict.

The case against Ramanayake was filed over contempt of court charges for making defamatory remarks against the judiciary on the 21st of August in 2017. Following his conviction, Ramanayake lost his parliamentary seat and unable to appeal the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court.

In his letter, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader stressed that Ramanayake has a clean record in politics and a well-earned reputation as an actor as well as a politician.

Various political parties, religious leaders, veteran artists, lawyers, civilians and many others have been making repeated calls seeking the release of actor-turned-politician on, the Opposition Leader reminded.

He also appreciated the positive response received from the President when he addressed the matter on previous occasions.