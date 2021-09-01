Thailand donates medical equipment to Sri Lanka to support COVID treatment

Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage accepted a donation of medical equipment today (Sep. 01) from Chargé d’ affaires of the Royal Thai Embassy in Colombo Tayatat Kanjanapipatkul at a symbolic ceremony at the Foreign Ministry.

The donation was thereafter handed over to Secretary of the State Ministry of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Dr. R.M.S.K. Ratnayake to be distributed to hospitals treating COVID 19 patients island-wide.

The donation comprises 30 oxygen concentrators, 02 ventilators, 108 oxygen tanks, 62 regulators/cannulae sets, 160 pulse oximeters and 150 personal protective equipment (PPE) sets.

This donation includes contributions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Somdet Phra Nyanasamvara Somdet Phra Sangharaj Wat, Bovoranives Vihara Foundation, Sri Lanka Association of Thailand, Thai-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce and the Royal Thai Embassy in Colombo.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Bangkok coordinated and made the arrangements to send the donation which was air transported by courtesy of Qatar Airways.