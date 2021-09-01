Daily COVID case count climbs to 3,828 as deaths spike by 215

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 944 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 3.828.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 444,130.

As many as 376,216 recoveries have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 58,729 active cases are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has registered 215 more COVID-19 related fatalities on Tuesday (August 31).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 9,400.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 115 males and 100 females.

Reportedly, among the victims two are aged below 30 years, 46 victims are aged between 30-59 years and 167 others aged 60 and above.