Spells of showers expected in many parts of the island

Several spells of showers or thundershowers are expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces as well as in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Cloudy skies will prevail in Northern, North-central, Eastern and central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will take place in the Northern Province in the morning.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces especially in the evening.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka between August 28 and September 07 this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (Sept. 02) are Rabawawa, Maho, Polpithigama, Nuwaragala and Thavapuram about 12.10 p.m.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers can be expected in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa particularly in the evening.

Morning showers can be expected in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (20-30) kmph and it can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.