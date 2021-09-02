Sri Lanka expecting 12 million more COVID vaccine doses

Sri Lanka expecting 12 million more COVID vaccine doses

September 2, 2021   08:48 am

Sri Lanka will receive approximately 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines within the next two months, the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) says.

The SPC Chairman Dr. Prasanna Gunasena stated that a total of 08 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and 04 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are scheduled to arrive on the island during this period.

According to official data, Sri Lanka has received more than 23 million COVID vaccine doses to date.

Over 20.6 million COVID jabs have been rolled out in the country so far with more than 8.1 million people being fully vaccinated.

