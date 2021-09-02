A meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business, chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, is scheduled to convene at 2.00 p.m. today (Sep. 02).

Accordingly, the committee will decide on the business of the House for the next week, from September 07 - 10.

Two special sittings of the Parliament have already been announced for the 06th and 27th of this month to take up the oral questions that could not be addressed due to various reasons.

The motion for the two special sessions was moved by the Leader of the House Minister Dinesh Gunawardena last month.

In the meantime, the Parliamentary Select Committee to identify appropriate reforms of the election laws and the electoral system and to recommend necessary amendments is also expected to meet later today, under the chairmanship of the Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The committee will take up the report of the three-member committee appointed by the Minister of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government to identify the shortcomings in the local government electoral system and to provide necessary solutions.