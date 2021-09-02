Locations of COVID vaccine clinics run by Health Ministry today

COVID vaccination programmes operated by the Ministry of Health will continue in many parts of the island today (September 02).

Accordingly, the Sinopharm jabs will be administered to people in Colombo (RDHS and CMC), Gampaha, Kalutara (NIHS), Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Nuwara Eliya, Matale, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Monaragala, Badulla, Jaffna, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Ampara, Kalmunai and Trincomalee district.

Meanwhile, the second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be rolled out in all MOH areas in the Kandy District.

AstraZeneca first doses are delivered in the Kegalle District through all MOH offices and mobile vaccination teams.

People living in Wennappuwa and Dankotuwa MOH areas in Puttalam District will receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine today.

More details on the inoculation centres operated by the Health Ministry can be obtained from its official website.