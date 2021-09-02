No patient should die without oxygen, Health Minister declares

The Ministry of Health has instructed officials to daily monitor the supply of oxygen needed for COVID-19 patients in every hospital and to take appropriate action as necessary.

The Ministry stated that Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella has instructed that all possible measures are to be taken to provide oxygen to all patients in need of oxygen.

He has declared that no patient should be allowed to die without oxygen, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hemantha Herath, Deputy Director-General of Health Services, said that patients are now able to get the amount of oxygen they need daily without any shortage.