Highest single-day COVID vaccinations rolled out yesterday

September 2, 2021   12:59 pm

Daily COVID-19 vaccinations rolled out in a single day in Sri Lanka reached new heights on Wednesday (September 02) with 574,116 jabs administered within the day.

A total of 512,202 individuals had been administered the second dose while 61,914 were given the first dose.

The previous highest daily vaccination record was on August 30, with a total of 571,589 jabs rolled out.

The Epidemiology Unit stated that over 500,000 vaccines have been administered daily during the last three days.

Reportedly, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 12,564,209 Sri Lankans.

A total of 8,582,094 Sri Lankans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

