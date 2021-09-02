Decision on curfew extension tomorrow
September 2, 2021 01:58 pm
The government’s decision on whether or not to extend the ongoing quarantine curfew will be taken tomorrow (September 03).
The final decision on this will be taken at the COVID-19 task force meeting, chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
The relevant meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow.
The quarantine curfew is currently in effect island-wide is scheduled to lift at 4.00 am on Monday, September 06.
The curfew was first imposed on August 20 and was extended once until September 06.