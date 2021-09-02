Decision on curfew extension tomorrow

Decision on curfew extension tomorrow

September 2, 2021   01:58 pm

The government’s decision on whether or not to extend the ongoing quarantine curfew will be taken tomorrow (September 03).

The final decision on this will be taken at the COVID-19 task force meeting, chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The relevant meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

The quarantine curfew is currently in effect island-wide is scheduled to lift at 4.00 am on Monday, September 06.

The curfew was first imposed on August 20 and was extended once until September 06.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories