Decision on curfew extension tomorrow

The government’s decision on whether or not to extend the ongoing quarantine curfew will be taken tomorrow (September 03).

The final decision on this will be taken at the COVID-19 task force meeting, chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The relevant meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

The quarantine curfew is currently in effect island-wide is scheduled to lift at 4.00 am on Monday, September 06.

The curfew was first imposed on August 20 and was extended once until September 06.