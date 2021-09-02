System to direct COVID patients for treatment & home care extended to Southern Province

The home-care treatment program for asymptomatic and mildly-symptomatic COVID-19 patients will be extended for the Southern Province from today (September 02).

Accordingly, the program implemented to categorize the patients through the ‘1904’ SMS service as per the level of medical attention needed will be extended to the Southern Province as well.

COVID-19 infected patients with complications and respiratory issues will be hospitalized while patients with other symptoms are directed to suitable care centers.

Patients with no symptoms will be subjected to the home-based treatment plan to manage their infection while remaining at home.

Accordingly, residents in Southern Province with COVID-19 can inform their details and symptoms via a text message to the 1904 hotline.

The patients will be categorized as patients with breathing difficulties (A), patients with fever (B) and asymptomatic patients (C).

Patients are also required to mention their age, National Identify Card (NIC) number, and address in the text message.

i.e.:



i) Type A/B/C age date of birth address

ii) Send to 1904

The home-care treatment program for asymptomatic and mildly-symptomatic COVID-19 patients was initially launched in the Western Province and is considered a success by health authorities. The program in the Western Province will continue as per usual.