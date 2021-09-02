Prisons officers have recovered a mobile phone from the prison cell of MP Rishad Bathiudeen, who is currently in remand custody at the Magazine Prison.

Prisons Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake stated that the mobile phone was found in the possession of the parliamentarian yesterday (01) while at the Magazine Prison.

He stated that when the chief jailor and another jailor of the prison were walking by the MP’s cell, they had observed him speaking on the phone and he had then thrown it out of a window in the cell.

The mobile phone was subsequently taken into custody by the chief jailor and another jailor and handed over to intelligence units for further investigations, he said.

The spokesman said that the MP will be presented before a prison tribunal with regard to the offence.

The former minister and his brother were arrested on April 24, 2021 for allegedly aiding and abetting the suspects involved in the Easter Sunday bombings of April 21, 2019.

They were initially interrogated under a 72-hour detention order obtained by the CID under the provisions of Article 6(1) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

However, a subsequent 90-day detention order was obtained pursuant to Article 9(1) of the PTA as the authorities needed further interrogate the duo.