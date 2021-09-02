Maximum retail price set for Pulse Oximeters

A maximum retail price of Rs. 3,000 has been declared for a Pulse Oximeter, according to the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

He stated that registered suppliers and their brands are displayed on the website of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has caused an increase in the use of pulse oximeters, a device that is usually placed on a fingertip, which uses light beams to estimate the oxygen saturation of the blood and the pulse rate.