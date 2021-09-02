Confirmed COVID cases surge as 2,773 more test positive

As many as 2,773 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (September 02), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

The new development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 446,903.

At present, more than 59,000 virus-infected patients are receiving medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

The tally of total recoveries reached 378,168 today as 1,952 more patients were discharged after returning to health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from novel coronavirus stands at 9,400.