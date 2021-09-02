Sri Lanka begins vaccination of 18-30 age group

Sri Lanka today commenced administering the Covid-19 vaccine to the population in the age group 18 to 30 years, the country’s health minister said.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella stated that steps have been taken to vaccinate persons above the age of 18 and below the age of 30 with the Covid-19 vaccine, on a district level starting from today.

He stated that the frontline health workers in this age group as well others helping to control the spread of the virus have already been provided with the vaccine and that in addition to this a certain amount of youths in this age group who are engaged in essential services including the apparel sector have also been provided with the vaccine.

The minister stated that around 3.7 million of the total population are between the ages 18-30 and that he has instructed the relevant officials to expeditiously complete the vaccination of this age group.

This was revealed during a discussion at the Ministry of Health with the Public Service United Nurses’ Union, which was attended by a group of representatives of the union including its president, Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thera.

The association handed over a 10-point letter of recommendations to the minister at the meeting.

The minister had expressed firm belief that everyone above the age of 30 could be fully vaccinated (both doses of the vaccine) before the end of the next two to three weeks and that vaccination of those above the age of 18 could be completed before the end of October.

He therefore urged the public to get vaccinated with whatever vaccine is available at the earliest without waiting for specific vaccines and such.

