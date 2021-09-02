Sri Lanka confirms another 204 coronavirus deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 204 coronavirus related deaths for September 01 (yesterday), increasing the official death toll in the country to 9,604.

According to the figures reported by the Department of Government Information today (01), the victims include 109 males and 95 females while five of the deceased, including two females, are below the age of 30.

Fifty of the Covid-19 deaths are individuals between the ages of 30-59 and the remaining 149 are persons aged 60 and above.