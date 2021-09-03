Maximum retail price of rice and sugar gazetted
September 2, 2021 10:49 pm
Gazette notifications have been issued today declaring maximum retail prices for sugar and rice with effect from today (September 02).
The Gazette notifications have been issued by order of the Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Maj. General (Retd.) Shantha Dissanayake, under Section 20(5) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 09 of 2003.
The maximum retail price (MRP) of White Sugar is declared as Rs. 122 per kg (Unpacketed) and Rs. 125 per kg (Packeted) while the MRP of Brown or Red Sugar is listed as Rs. 125 per kg (Unpacketed) and Rs. 128 per kg (Packeted).
Meanwhile the maximum retail prices of Keeri Samba, White and Red Samba, White and Red Nadu and White and Red Raw Rice have also been gazette.
Maximum retail prices of rice and sugar:
RICE
Keeri Samba - Rs. 125/- per kg
White/Red Samba - Steamed/Boiled (excluding Suduru Samba) - Rs. 103/- per kg
White/Red Nadu - Steamed/Boiled (excluding Mottaikarupan and Attakari) - Rs. 98/- per kg
White/Red Raw Rice - Rs. 95/- per kg
SUGAR
White Sugar (Unpacketed) - Rs. 122 per kg
White Sugar (Packeted) - Rs. 125 per kg
Brown or Red Sugar (Unpacketed) - Rs. 125 per kg
Brown or Red Sugar (Packeted) - Rs. 128 per kg
Maximum Price for Sugar by Adaderana Online
Maximum Retail Price for Rice by Adaderana Online