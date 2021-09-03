Maximum retail price of rice and sugar gazetted

Gazette notifications have been issued today declaring maximum retail prices for sugar and rice with effect from today (September 02).

The Gazette notifications have been issued by order of the Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Maj. General (Retd.) Shantha Dissanayake, under Section 20(5) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 09 of 2003.

The maximum retail price (MRP) of White Sugar is declared as Rs. 122 per kg (Unpacketed) and Rs. 125 per kg (Packeted) while the MRP of Brown or Red Sugar is listed as Rs. 125 per kg (Unpacketed) and Rs. 128 per kg (Packeted).

Meanwhile the maximum retail prices of Keeri Samba, White and Red Samba, White and Red Nadu and White and Red Raw Rice have also been gazette.

Maximum retail prices of rice and sugar:

RICE

Keeri Samba - Rs. 125/- per kg

White/Red Samba - Steamed/Boiled (excluding Suduru Samba) - Rs. 103/- per kg

White/Red Nadu - Steamed/Boiled (excluding Mottaikarupan and Attakari) - Rs. 98/- per kg

White/Red Raw Rice - Rs. 95/- per kg

SUGAR

White Sugar (Unpacketed) - Rs. 122 per kg

White Sugar (Packeted) - Rs. 125 per kg

Brown or Red Sugar (Unpacketed) - Rs. 125 per kg

Brown or Red Sugar (Packeted) - Rs. 128 per kg

Maximum Price for Sugar by Adaderana Online

Maximum Retail Price for Rice by Adaderana Online