Fairly heavy rains above 75mm expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces., the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly Heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces especially in the evening.

Showers or thundershowers can be expected in the Northern and North-central provinces in the morning too.

In the meantime, cloudy skies can be expected most part of island.

The Met. Department urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (03rd) are Marawila, Narammala, Mawathagama, Giradurukotte and Mandur about 12.09 noon.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (20-30) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.