Sri Lanka to receive 04 million Sinopharm vaccine doses tomorrow

September 3, 2021   08:26 am

China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) has confirmed the delivery of 04 million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka tomorrow (September 04), the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said in a tweet.

This is reportedly the largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines Sri Lanka will be receiving in a single day.

The new development will bring the total number of Sinopharm jabs China has supplied to Sri Lanka to 22 million.

“Backing the latest expansion of #SriLankan #VaccinationDrive, #Sinopharm has confirmed to deliver four million doses of vaccines to #lka on 4 September. Largest reception on a single day. Total supply from China to Sri Lanka will come to 22 million doses, one+ jab each for the island.”

 

