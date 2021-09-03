COVID vaccination clinics operating island-wide today

COVID vaccination programmes conducted by the Ministry of Health are continuing in many parts of the island today (September 03).

Accordingly, the Sinopharm jabs will be administered to people in Colombo (RDHS), Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Hambantota, Matara, Nuwara Eliya, Matale, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Puttalam (Marawila & Puttalam base hospitals), Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Monaragala, Badulla, Kilinochchi, Jaffna, Mullaitivu, Ampara, Kalmunai and Trincomalee districts.

Meanwhile, the second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be delivered in all MOH areas in the Kandy District.

AstraZeneca first doses are rolled out in the Kegalle District through all MOH offices.

People living in Wennappuwa, Nattandiya and Dankotuwa MOH areas in Puttalam District will receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine today.

Pfizer shots will also be administered in Mannar and Manthai West MOH areas in Mannar District.

More details on the inoculation centres operated by the Health Ministry can be obtained by visiting its official website.