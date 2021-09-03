Libya requests Sri Lanka to send monitoring mission for upcoming elections

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris and the Charge d’ Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Libya in Sri Lanka, Amar A.M. Muftah have discussed matters of mutual interest in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The discussion took place on Wednesday (Sep. 01) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Libyan Charge d’ Affaires conveyed the felicitations of the Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs to Minister Peiris on his recent appointment as the new foreign minister.

Mr. Muftah briefed Minister Peiris on the current situation in Libya, in particular the role of the interim caretaker government that has been in office since March 2021.

Briefing the foreign minister on Libya’s preparations for the Presidential and Parliamentary elections to be held on December 24, 2021, Mr. Muftah made a request for Sri Lanka to consider sending an election monitoring mission.

Recalling that Sri Lankans have enjoyed universal franchise since 1931, 17 years before independence, Foreign Minister Peiris stated that Sri Lanka, as a democracy is supportive of the efforts by Libya to further strengthen the democratic process and will consider this request.

The foreign minister highlighted that the government is focusing on economic diplomacy, by improving trade relations and expanding the export market in the African region. It was agreed to continue discussions regarding improving Sri Lanka’s trade ties with Libya in the tea, gem and jewellery and tourism sectors.

Minister Peiris apprised the Libyan envoy on Sri Lanka’s regional and multilateral engagements and it was agreed to continue close cooperation at the international level.