Two persons remanded for assaulting PHI

Two individuals have been arrested by the Giribawa Police on Thursday (Sep. 02) on charges of obstructing the duties of a Public Health Inspector (PHI).

In a media release, the police headquarters stated that the PHI in question, who had been on his way to the residence of a COVID-19 patient, had stopped two men on a motorcycle without wearing face masks.

They had allegedly assaulted and verbally abused the officer after he advised them to adhere to the health regulation.

The arrestees, aged 24 and 42 years, have been identified as residents of Thimbirigaspokuna and Ashokapura areas.

They were remanded until September 06 after being produced before Galgamuwa Magistrate’s Court.