Sunshine Sudda shot dead by police in Matara

September 3, 2021   02:12 pm

Notorious drug trafficker and underworld figure Amila Prasanna Hettihewa alias ‘Sunshine Sudda’ has been shot dead by police in Kotawila, Matara.

Sunshine Sudda is a known close associate of the slain underworld leader ‘Makandure Madush’ and was among the suspects arrested with Madush at a lavish party in Dubai in 2019.

The 29-year-old was once again in the news last year when he was injured in a shooting incident at the Mirissa Harbor Road on May 30, 2020.

