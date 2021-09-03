Jailer who supplied a mobile phone to Rishad transferred

A jailer has been transferred to the Vavuniya Prisons after it was revealed that he had provided a mobile phone to MP Rishad Bathiudeen, who is incarcerated at the Magazine Prison.

The transfer came into effect following a disciplinary inquiry, the Prisons Spokesman, Commissioner of Prisons (Administration) Chandana Ekanayake said.

The mobile phone was found in possession of the parliamentarian yesterday (Sep. 02).

When the chief jailor and another jailor of the prison were walking by the former minister’s cell, they had observed him speaking on the phone and he had then thrown it out of a window in the cell.

The mobile phone was subsequently taken into custody and handed over to intelligence units for further investigations.

MP Bathiudeen is expected be presented before a prison tribunal with regard to the offence.