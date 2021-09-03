Validity period of all visas extended by 30 days

The Department of Immigration and Emigration says the validity period of all types of valid visas currently obtained by foreigners residing in Sri Lanka has been extended by 30 days from 07th September to 07th October 2021.

Only Visa fees applicable for that period will be charged for the Visas expire within this period and exempted from charging overstay penalty, it said.

Instructions for Tourist Visa holders to get endorsed visas:

Accordingly, Tourist Visa holders can follow one of the methodologies to make payment for the extension of visa and to get visa endorsement.

1. To obtain Tourist visa (maximum nine months from arrival date), tourist visa holders are hereby advised to pay the relevant visa fee and get the visa extension via the below mentioned link on or before 07th October 2021 https://eservices.immigration.gov.lk/vs or,

2. If you intend to leave the Sri Lanka during the aforementioned period, your journey will be also facilitated by paying the relevant visa fee at the Airport or,

3. By visiting the Head office at Battaramulla on or before 07th October 2021 and get endorsed the visa in the passport by making the relevant Visa fees.

Instructions for Resident Visa holders:



The visa extension from 07th September 2021 to 07th October 2021 also applies to all valid resident visa holders. To get extended the residence visa before 07th October 2021, contact 0707101050 from 8.30 am to 3.00 pm on working days to make an appointment.

The visa endorsement shall be obtained by visiting the head office at Battaramulla on or before 07th October 2021 by paying the relevant visa fees.