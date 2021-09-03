Confirmed COVID cases count tops 450,000

September 3, 2021   07:10 pm

The Ministry of Health confirms that 2,780 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (September 03).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

The new development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 450,537.

At present, more than 60,700 virus-infected patients are receiving medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

The tally of total recoveries reached 380,166 today as 1,998 more patients were discharged after returning to health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from novel coronavirus stands at 9,604.

