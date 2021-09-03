COVID: 202 new deaths confirmed as daily cases climb over 3,600

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that 864 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 3,644.

This brings the confirmed tally of coronavirus infections reported in the country to 451,401.

A total of 380,166 recoveries have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

As per official data, more than 61,000 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka registered 202 new COVID-related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Thursday (Sep. 02).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 9,806.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 113 males and 89 females.

As many as 155 of them were senior citizens aged 60 years and above. Five others were below the age of 30 years and the remaining 42 were aged between 30-59 years.