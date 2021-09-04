State Minister of Money, Capital Markets, and State Enterprise Reforms, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, says that going by current data on where Sri Lanka’s foreign debt lies, any allegations of the country being stuck in a Chinese debt trap is pure rubbish.

Speaking on the state the economy at a special media briefing today (Sep. 03), the state minister stressed that the government has sufficient plans in place to meet all its debt repayments and maintain a spotless record.

Addressing the recent claims on food shortage in the country, which garnered the attention of international media, Cabraal explained that such speculation was unwarranted and far from the ground reality.