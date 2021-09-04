Foreign vessel carrying large volume of heroin intercepted in southern seas

Foreign vessel carrying large volume of heroin intercepted in southern seas

September 4, 2021   08:28 am

Sri Lanka Navy has intercepted a foreign fishing vessel carrying a large volume of heroin in the international seas off the southern coast of the island.

Seven crew members who were on board at the time of the interception were also taken into custody, the Navy Spokesman said in a statement.

A special operation was initiated by the naval intelligence unit and the other naval personnel based on intelligence information received by Sri Lanka Police in this regard.

The apprehended foreign nationals, the vessel and the contraband are being brought ashore, to the Colombo Port, the navy spokesman stated further.

They will subsequently be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories