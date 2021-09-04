COVID vaccine clinics run by Health Ministry, Army conducted today

COVID vaccination programmes conducted by the Ministry of Health and the Sri Lanka Army are continuing in many parts of the island today (September 04).

Accordingly, the Sinopharm jabs will be administered to people in Colombo (RDHS and CMC), Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Hambantota, Nuwara Eliya, Matale, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Puttalam (Marawila and Puttalam base hospitals), Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Monaragala, Badulla, Jaffna, Mullaitivu, Ampara, Kalmunai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.

Meanwhile, the second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be delivered in all MOH areas in the Kandy District.

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine’s first doses are rolled out in the Kegalle District through all MOH offices. The second dose of the same vaccine will be given to people in Kalutara District at the National Institute of Health Sciences.

People living in Arachchikattuwa and Chilaw MOH areas in Puttalam District will receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine today.

Pfizer shots will also be administered in Mannar and Musalai MOH areas in Mannar District.

More details on the inoculation centres operated by the Health Ministry can be obtained by visiting its official website.



In the meantime, Sri Lanka Army will proceed with vaccinations against COVID-19 in the following areas:

First dose of Sinopharm vaccine

Jaffna District

• Mobile vaccination (01 medical team)

Colombo District

• Viharamahadevi Park

• Diyatha Uyana

• Sugathadasa Stadium



Second dose of Sinopharm vaccine

Jaffna District

• Mobile vaccination (01 medical team)

Colombo District

• Viharamahadevi Park

• Diyatha Uyana

• Sugathadasa Stadium

• Werahera Army Medical Corps Camp (1 SLAMC)

Jaffna District

• Elders’ Home

• MOH Office, Chankanai

• Gold Jubilee Hall, Chavakachcheri

• Kodikamam District Hospital

• Varany District Hospital

• St. John’s College

• Ariyalai Mahamari Amman Hall

• Navalar Hall

• MOH Office, Karainagar

• MOH Office, Karaveddy

• MOH Office, Kayts

• Achchuveli District Hospital

• Puttur Sri Somaskanda College

• Vatharavaththai Vigenswara School

• MOH Office, Nallur

• Maniyamthodam

• Valvai Mahalir Maha Vidyalayam

• MOH Office, Sandilipay

• St. Henry’s College, Illavalai

• Keeremalai Naguleswara Maha Vidyalayam

• PMCU Inuvil

• MOH Office, Uduvil

• PMCU, Punnalaikadduvan

• Nainativu Amuthasurabi Hall



First and second doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Colombo District – Army Hospital, Narahenpita (AH-CBO)

Anuradhapura District – Army Hospital (AH-ANP)

Kandy District – Mobile vaccination (03 medical teams)

Galle District – Mobile vaccination (01 medical team)

Matara District – Mobile vaccination (01 medical team)

Kurunegala District – Mobile vaccination (03 medical teams)

Monaragala District – Mobile vaccination (01 medical team)

Ampara District – Mobile vaccination (01 medical team)



First dose of Pfizer vaccine

Hambantota District

• Hambantota Singapore Hall

• Sooriyawewa National School

• Katuwana Maha Vidyalaya

• Beliatta Sri Sunandarama Viharaya

• Weeraketiya Youth Corps

Puttalam District

• Karawitagara School

• Nalladarankattuwa Temple

• Punchi Wilaththawa School

• Maradankulama School