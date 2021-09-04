Sri Lanka ranks top as country with most COVID vaccinations in last week

September 4, 2021   04:59 pm

Sri Lanka has ranked top in the world as the country that rolled out the highest number of vaccinations in the past week.

According to Our World in Data – a scientific online publication that focuses on large global problems – Sri Lanka has vaccinated 13 percent of its population during this period.

 

