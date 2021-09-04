Sri Lanka ranks top as country with most COVID vaccinations in last week
September 4, 2021 04:59 pm
Sri Lanka has ranked top in the world as the country that rolled out the highest number of vaccinations in the past week.
According to Our World in Data – a scientific online publication that focuses on large global problems – Sri Lanka has vaccinated 13 percent of its population during this period.
Most COVID-19 vaccinations in the last week:— Edouard Mathieu (@redouad) September 3, 2021
🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 13% of the population
🇪🇨 Ecuador 12.5%
🇧🇳 Brunei 11.7%
🇳🇿 New Zealand 11.6%
🇨🇺 Cuba 11.2%
🇰🇷 South Korea 9.4%
🇮🇱 Israel 8%
🇰🇭 Cambodia 7.6%
🇳🇴 Norway 7.6%
🇦🇺 Australia 7.5%https://t.co/ErBxI1Ef8C