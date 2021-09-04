Slain criminal figure Sunshine Sudda posthumously tests COVID positive

Notorious drug trafficker and underworld figure Amila Prasanna Hettihewa alias ‘Sunshine Sudda’ who was shot dead yesterday (Sep. 03) has been identified as a COVID-positive individual.

He was gunned down by an unidentified suspect near a school in Warakapitiya of Kotawila police area last morning while travelling by car.

The 31-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition following the shooting, however he had succumbed to injuries shortly after.

The body of the slain criminal was referred to a PCR test today, which confirmed that he is positive for the novel coronavirus.

‘Sunshine Sudda’ was once again under the spotlight last year when he was injured in a shooting incident at the Mirissa Harbour Road on May 30, 2020.

A resident of Mirissa, Amila Prasanna is connected to several major drug rackets operating within the Southern Province while there are pending cases against him at a court in Dubai and at the Matara Court, police said.

Meanwhile, the car used by the perpetrators for the shooting has been found abandoned in Matara.